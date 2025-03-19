Wakefield police continue to search for suspects in connection with double shooting

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield police are continuing to to search for suspects in connection with a double shooting on Tuesday night.

Police say two people were shot after a call for a “shooting incident” on Lakeshore Drive around 7 p.m. Officials say the scene is secure but they’re searching for “an unknown number of suspects.”

Police did not provide on update on the victims conditions. They believe the incident is targeted and not random.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity or observes anything that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Wakefield Police at (781) 245-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

