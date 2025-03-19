Police say two people shot in Wakefield as search for suspects continues

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant after a double shooting on Tuesday night.

Wakefield Police say they’re actively investigating a “shooting incident” on Lakeshore Drive that occurred just after 7 p.m. Officials say the scene is secure but they’re searching for “an unknown number of suspects” connected to the incident.

Police say two people were shot, although they did not specify the victims conditions. They believe the incident is targeted and not random.

There is currently a large law enforcement presence in the Lakeshore Drive area and around Cumberland Farms on Lowell Street. Massachusetts State Police, Reading and Saugus Police are all assisting in the investigation.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity or observed anything that may be helpful to the investigation are asked to call Wakefield Police at (781) 245-1212.

Update 1: ***We believe this to be a targeted incident and not random*** We are actively investigating a shooting... Posted by Wakefield Police Department on Tuesday, March 18, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

