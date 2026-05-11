Violent weekend in Boston leaves one man dead, three others hospitalized after separate shootings

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating three separate shootings that unfolded within a 24‑hour span, leaving one person dead and three others hospitalized.

The first shooting happened in Mattapan late Saturday night. Police responded to a report of a person shot on Woolson Street around 11:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two shootings occurred in Dorchester on Sunday.

In one incident, police responded to Geneva Avenue, where they found two people who had been shot. Both victims were transported to the hospital by Boston EMS. Their conditions have not been released.

Later that evening, officers were called to Nightingale Street around 6:40 p.m. for another report of gunfire. Police found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, and authorities say the woman’s injuries are life‑threatening.

All three shootings remain under investigation, and no arrests have been announced.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or has video or information to contact Boston police.

Boston 25 News will continue to follow these investigations as more details become available.

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