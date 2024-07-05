Violent night: One person is dead, four others injured after several shootings in Boston

BOSTON — Gunfire rang out in several Boston neighborhoods overnight leaving one person dead and several others injured.

The deadly shooting happened in Roxbury, according to Boston Police.

Officers say they responded to 618 Shawmut Avenue for the report of a person shot at Ramsay Park and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead. The shooting happened at about 1:33 a.m. Police say there have been no arrests and there is an active investigation.

One man named Robert who lives close to where that shooting happened said he heard what sounded like firecrackers. He said shootings are a problem in that area of the neighborhood.

“They all gather right here, it’s a one-way street, and a guy whistles when he sees a cruiser coming. You know you’ve got to see it to believe it,” said Robert. He continued, “It’s just terrible. You walk out the door you got to worry if you get hit by a drive-by shooting. I don’t know how it can be resolved but putting more pressure on the situation is the only thing I can think of.”

Robert hopes one change could make a difference to Ramsay Park.

“The park needs to be lit up at night. There’s all kind of crime in there at night, its pitch black, it needs flood lights it needs to be lit up.” Robert went on to say, “Criminals don’t like light. It’s just a fact. Of course, they don’t like light because they can be seen. Darkness is their element.”

Three other people were shot and wounded in Jamaica Plain, just before the shooting in Roxbury.

Police say they responded to 287 Centre Street and found three adults with gunshot wounds. They were all taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests were reported in that shooting either.

Also on Friday morning, police responded to a third shooting, this one at a gas station in Dorchester at 783 Blue Hill Avenue. The victim is being treated at Boston Medical Center. That person’s injuries are also considered non-life-threatening. and no arrests have been made in that investigation.

About eight officers walked the parking lot in a line with flashlights looking for evidence. They also put down several evidence markers near the gas pumps.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

