Shell casings found in ‘multiple’ locations in Cambridge after Fourth of July gunfire, police say

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police found shell casings in “multiple” locations in Cambridge after gunshots rang out near the Greene-Rose Heritage Park on the Fourth of July.

At approximately 10:05 p.m. , police responded to a report of gunshots fired on the 100 block of Harvard Street, by the park.

Officers on scene found shell casings near this area, including near Dickinson Street, police said Friday.

While in the area, a person alerted officers to shell casings that were later found on the 100 block of Washington Street.

No injuries were reported. Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit anonymously through the police tip line at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

In Boston, one person was killed and and several others were injured after gunfire rang out in several city neighborhoods overnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

