Vigil planned for young boy struck, killed by school bus in Hyde Park

BOSTON — A vigil has been planned for the young boy struck and killed by a school bus in Hyde Park.

The vigil for 5-year-old Lens Arthur Joseph is scheduled to begin on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at a park on Washington Street, near the boy’s home.

Boston police say officers responded to a report of a pedestrian crash involving a school bus at 107 Washington Street around 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, they found Lens Arthur Joseph critically injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Lens Arthur Joseph -- Family photo

A growing memorial of flowers, candles, and stuffed animals has formed outside his home.

“It’s one of those situations where we have to act now so that parents feel safe when they’re sending their kids to and from school,” said Enrique Pepen, the Boston City Councilor who represents this district.

Pepen says his heart breaks for the family.

He is urging other city leaders to find ways to make these streets safer. “It’s all about talking with the transportation department, the engineers, what makes sense to make it safer, do we add speed humps to Washington Street?”

“He’s a happy boy, very intelligent boy, yeah, make everybody happy and he’s going to be missed, it’s a big loss for the family,” said Remercie Edmond, the victim’s great-aunt.

The cause of the deadly crash is still under investigation, and it’s still unclear whether speed was a factor, but witnesses say Lens was found on Washington Street after he was hit by the bus.

