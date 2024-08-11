Video shows smash-and-grab robbery at Danvers smoke shop

DANVERS, Mass. — Security footage showed a vehicle back into City Smoke Shop, off of Rt 114 in Danvers shattering the glass window Sunday morning.

The video showed three suspects run into the store, two dressed in black head to toe, the third in a gray sweatshirt and jeans, all three of them wearing masks.

Neil Patel is the owner of the smoke shop and said he got a call from his security company between 4 and 5 a.m. on Sunday morning.

“They drove a car in for cigarettes and tobacco crazy,” said Patel.

The security footage showed the trio rustling around the checkout counter before rushing out of the store, arms filled with stolen products.

Patel said they stole all of his behind-the-counter inventory.

John Sanidas owns the building and said this isn’t the first time this shop has been targeted.

“A couple of months ago someone smashed a window, got in, this time the damage is more serious,” said Sanidas.

Patel said the car used in the smash-and-grab was stolen. He said police found it parked at a local Double Tree hotel. He said the crime is “disrespectful and stressful,” adding he’s owned the business for six years and has never had a problem.

Boston 25 reached out to Danvers police to see if the suspects have been arrested but haven’t heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

