Video shows ICE agents detain man in Chelsea on Mother’s Day, tensions high amid several operations

CHELSEA, Mass. — Video shared with Boston 25 News shows the moment ICE agents detained a man in Chelsea on Mother’s Day.

The video was shared by lucy Pineda, Director at Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts.

In the video, you see ICE agents pull the man out of the passenger seat of SUV, before throwing him to the ground and handcuffing him.

Pineda tells Boston 25 News that she is working with this family on how to move forward and figure out where he may have been taken.

If you listen closely, you can hear a woman say “what are you looking for” in the video.

She also says they are going to church. It is unclear how this incident unfolded. Boston 25 News reached out to ICE for more information, we are waiting to hear back.

“The Chelsea Police Department does not participate in civil immigration enforcement and does not notify federal agencies of an individual’s release,” Chelsea Police said in a statement. “All persons taken into custody on criminal charges are, by law, fingerprinted, and those fingerprints are immediately entered into state and federal databases as part of the standard booking process,” the statement added. “These databases automatically generate alerts to relevant federal law enforcement agencies if the individual is of interest to them. However, when a federal agency is physically present at the time of an individual’s release, the sole role of CPD is to coordinate a safe and orderly transfer to ensure the safety of all parties involved.”

La Colaborativa took to Facebook to say that this incident is “unacceptable” and that it is deeply alarming and heartbreaking.

“This moment requires unity,” La Colaborativa said in a FB post. “Immigration is not just an issue, it’s a shared responsibility. Let’s be clear: each and every one of us is in danger of this kind of persecution. Even those who defend justice are being penalize,” they added.

Boston 25 News will continue to work for answers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

