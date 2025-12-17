Video shows moment car slammed into pump at Mass. gas station, setting off fire suppression system

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Crews are cleaning up after a dramatic crash at a Massachusetts gas station that was caught on camera Wednesday morning.

What looks like snow on the ground at the Shell on Sharon Street in Stoughton is actually residue from the fire suppression system, which activated after a car slammed into a gas pump and ignited.

The pump remained toppled on the pavement hours after the crash as investigators worked the scene.

Aerial video from the scene showed the vehicle resting against a fuel island under the station’s canopy and a dislodged gas pump on the ground nearby. Multiple police cruisers were also spotted at the gas station.

Everything was left covered in a layer of suppression powder.

The Mobil station across the street shared surveillance footage with Boston 25 News showing the car making a hard left turn, jumping the curb, and plowing into the gas pump. Seconds later, flames erupt—and about 14 seconds after that, the suppression system kicks in.

A Mobil station worker said he heard the blast and believes two cars were involved. He told Boston 25 News that one driver claimed they were hit by another car and lost control.

“I couldn’t even think. It was scary to see after that happened,” Happy Patel told Boston 25 News. “When I saw the smoke, I went outside, ran, and I saw the fire. Everyone was panicked, and I was panicked too.”

Patel said the woman who struck the pump rushed into his store while awaiting the arrival of an ambulance.

“She was here. Waiting until the ambulance came, she was crying, scared,” Patel recalled. “People drive roughly. They don’t know that they’re doing it. But I heard that she said someone else hit her and she lost control, and she drove to the pump.”

There was no immediate word yet on injuries or charges.

The gas station will remain closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

