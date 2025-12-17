Mass. gas station blanketed in fire suppression powder after car crashes into fuel pump

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts gas station was blanketed in white fire suppression powder after a car slammed into a fuel pump on Wednesday morning, prompting a large emergency response.

The driver involved in the crash struck and toppled a pump at the Shell station at 140 Sharon Street in Stoughton.

Aerial video from the scene showed the vehicle resting against a fuel island under the station’s canopy and a dislodged gas pump on the ground nearby.

Multiple police cruisers were also spotted at the gas station.

Everything was left covered in a layer of suppression powder that looked like a coating of snow.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Boston 25 News has a crew headed to the scene and is working to learn more.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

