Wrong-way driver killed after fleeing police and causing head-on crash on Route 146 in Millbury

MILLBURY, Mass. — One person died after fleeing police and driving the wrong way on a highway in Millbury, where they crashed head-on into another vehicle.

According to state police, authorities attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 90 West at approximately 12:53 a.m. The driver initially pulled over but allegedly fled as a state trooper approached the vehicle.

A BOLO was then issued for the suspect’s vehicle.

About two minutes later, troopers observed the vehicle enter Route 146 and travel south in the northbound lanes in Millbury.

Despite efforts by police to stop the vehicle using stop sticks, the driver crashed head-on into another vehicle between the on- and off-ramps at Exit 17.

The wrong-way driver, a Connecticut man in his 20s, died from his injuries. The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding agencies included Millbury Fire and EMS, troopers from the Millbury barracks, and members of the Worcester County State Police Detective Unit, Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and Crime Scene Services.

All lanes were reopened by 4:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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