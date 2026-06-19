Coca-Cola Company closing one of its Massachusetts production facilities

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — The Coca-Cola Company is moving forward with plans to close one of its Massachusetts production facilities by the end of 2026, the company confirmed to Boston 25 News on Friday.

In a statement, company spokesperson Sara Rosenthal said employees at the Northampton facility have been aware of the plan for some time, but formal notices are now being issued to provide additional advance warning.

“The Coca-Cola Company is grateful to have been part of the Northampton community for many years,” Rosenthal said. “While employees have been aware of these plans for some time, the company is issuing formal notices now to provide as much advance notice as possible.”

The closure will impact workers at the facility, though Coca-Cola says it is working to support employees through the transition.

“The company is committed to supporting employees through this transition, including working closely with the state to identify new job opportunities,” Rosenthal added.

No additional details about layoffs or the number of affected workers were immediately released.

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