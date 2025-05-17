Video shows ICE agents briefly detaining U.S. citizen outside Cambridge District Court

MEDFORD, Mass. — Boston 25 News cameras were rolling when federal agents briefly detained a U.S. citizen outside Cambridge District Court on Friday morning.

According to authorities, ICE officers confused Hugo Monteiro, a Brazilian American, for somebody else.

The 31-year-old Revere man says ICE agents picked him up while he was taking a client to court.

Monteiro says he was put into the car in handcuffs before showing the agents his documents.

“I showed them my ID, my passport, then they confirmed it was not me,” he said.

Despite being detained, Monteiro says he still supports the work being done by ICE.

“They do their job and I support whatever they are doing,” Monteiro said. “I voted for Trump and there are a lot of bad people in this country that don’t deserve to be here.”

Monteiro says he became a citizen back in 2020.

Boston 25 News has reached out to ICE, who said they are looking into the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

