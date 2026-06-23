Mass. State Lottery winner: $4M prize won on scratch ticket sold at South Shore store

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A trust based in Philadelphia is celebrating a big win in Massachusetts.

The Braintree Plumbers Trust of Philadelphia, PA, has claimed a $4 million grand prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Fabulous Fortune” instant ticket game.

The trust, represented by trustee Robert Cirafice, chose to receive the winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $2.6 million before taxes, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at Red Apple Market, located at 267 Quincy Avenue in Braintree. As part of the prize, the store will receive a $40,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

Lottery officials say there is still one more $4 million grand prize remaining in the “Fabulous Fortune” game. Players are encouraged to check their tickets and monitor remaining prizes as top winnings continue to be claimed.

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