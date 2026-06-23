Person injured in stabbing on Nantucket, suspect in custody, police say

NANTUCKET, Mass. — A person was injured after they were stabbed on Nantucket on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Around 10:23 a.m., police responded to South Beach Street between Broad Street and Oak Street for a reported stabbing. The reporting party stated that the two people were still on scene.

The victim was located on scene and transported to Nantucket Cottage Hospital for treatment. The suspect was taken into custody.

Police said the incident is currently under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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