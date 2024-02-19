Victim hospitalized after daytime stabbing at Dorchester fast food restaurant

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a popular fast food restaurant in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.
Police say a person was stabbed at the McDonald’s at 1513 Dorchester Avenue around 3:34 p.m.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
It is unclear whether the alleged crime occurred inside or outside the restaurant.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
