Victim of deadly Jamaica Plain stabbing identified by police

BOSTON — Authorities identified the victim of a deadly stabbing over the weekend on Thursday.

45-year-old Daniel Coke of Jamaica Plain was found by officers suffering from a stab wound in the area of 10 Armory Terrace around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to Boston Police.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group