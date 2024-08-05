Boston police investigating deadly stabbing on Amory Terrace

Boston police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death on Amory Terrace early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the street around 4:42 a.m. and found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

