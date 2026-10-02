‘Will be missed beyond words’: Marblehead mourns death of high school football captain

Marblehead is mourning the loss of a high school football captain.

Owen Coyne, a senior and captain of the Marblehead High School Varsity football team has died, the school announced Friday.

The Coyne family released the following statement:

“It is with broken hearts and unimaginable sadness that we share that our beloved Owen has passed away. There are simply no words for the loss of a child, a brother, a captain, a teammate, a friend, and a young man who was so deeply loved by so many.

Owen brought so much joy, laughter, and light into the lives of those who knew him, and the impact he made will remain with us forever.

Our family is incredibly grateful for the extraordinary love, prayers, and support that have surrounded Owen and all of us throughout these past days. As we try to navigate this unimaginable loss, we ask that you continue to hold Owen close in your hearts and surround all those who loved him, especially his friends and classmates, with the same love and compassion you have shown our family. Owen was so very loved. He always will be. And he will be missed beyond words."

‘Missed beyond words’: Marblehead mourns death of high school football captain (Marblehead High School All Sports Boosters)

Owen was named one of the captains of the 2026 Marblehead Varsity football team this past spring.

2026 Magicians Football Captains:Owen Coyne, Pete Rhoades & Tim Wales. pic.twitter.com/TBGpoHrH6p — MHS Football 2025 (@mheadfootball) August 18, 2026

Grief counselors were made available at Marblehead High School on Friday and will remain an option for students throughout the weekend.

“ln the days and weeks to come, we will be providing counseling support in an ongoing way during the school day for students and staff who want to avail themselves of the opportunity,” Marblehead superintendent Josh Rodidoux said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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