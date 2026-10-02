Quincy mother catches ‘disturbing’ reported incident on camera at city playground 

QUINCY, Mass. — A Quincy man is facing a charge of open and gross lewdness stemming from a reported incident at a city playground Thursday night.

A Quincy mother shared a video she took with Boston 25 Friday, appearing to show the alleged incident at Mass Field Playground.

It appears to show a man sitting at a playground table inappropriately touching himself as children can be heard playing in the background.

According to court documents, police were called by that mother to the playground around 5:45 pm Thursday.

The mother claimed that when she noticed the man, she confronted him and told him to stop.

He reportedly continued the inappropriate behavior. The mother said she rushed her kids into the car and called 911.

A Quincy police report claims officers stopped the man and arrested him as he was walking away from the playground.

Officers did not interview him that night, they said, because he does not speak English.

Xin Huang, 45, was arraigned Friday morning in Quincy District Court and released on $1500 bail under conditions.

Neighbors who live near the playground told Boston 25 it’s usually very busy.

The Quincy mother who claimed to have taken the video wrote in part:

“As a parent, my immediate concern was the safety of my daughter and the other children at the playground. It was an extremely disturbing situation to witness, but I felt it was important to document what I saw and contact law enforcement rather than ignore behavior that could potentially put children at risk.”

Huang is expected back in court in mid-November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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