Popular cookie chain closes all locations, including 4 in Mass.

A national cookie brand popular on social media has closed all of its locations, including four in Massachusetts.

Chip City posted on its website that all of its locations are closed nationwide.

“Despite extensive efforts to stabilize our business in the face of significant macro-economic headwinds, we have made the very difficult decision to close all of our Chip City locations. We are grateful to our dedicated employees and loyal customers who have supported us for the past 10 years.”

The New York-based chain had locations in Back Bay, the West End, Harvard Square, and Watertown.

The chain offered dozens of flavors of cookies ranging from the classic chocolate chip to specialty flavors like strawberry shortcake.

Six new flavors were released every week.

Chip City opened its locations on Harvard Square and on Newbury Street in Sept. 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group