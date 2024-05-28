‘Very disturbing’: Martha’s Vineyard man accused in stabbing spree held pending competency hearing

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Martha’s Vineyard man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Connecticut and weekend stabbing spree on the South Shore publicly urinated in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Plymouth before stabbing employees there, prosecutors said in court on Tuesday.

Jared Ravizza, 26, of Chilmark on Martha’s Vineyard, was ordered held pending a competency hearing as requested by his defense attorney, Sean O’Neill, following his arraignment in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday morning. He is charged with armed assault to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and indecent exposure.

Ravizza was referred to as “he” in court by a prosecutor on Tuesday and on a professional website, but uses “she” on Instagram. Ravizza’s gender identity could not immediately be determined.

He is accused of stabbing four young girls at a Braintree movie theater and two McDonald’s employees at the Route 3 rest area in Plymouth before crashing his Porsche in Sandwich on Cape Cod on Saturday, prosecutors said.

Jared Ravizza (Jared Ravizza appears in court after arrest in connection with South Shore stabbing spree.)

Also Tuesday, Ravizza was charged with eight counts of assault in connection with the stabbings of the four girls, ages 9 to 17, at the movie theater in Braintree on Saturday. Authorities said that attack occurred before Ravizza drove south to Plymouth, where the fast food workers were stabbed.

“This crime appears to be completely senseless and random, perpetrated against entirely defenseless, innocent children,” Braintree Police Chief Timothy Cohoon said in a statement. “We would like to call attention to the bravery displayed by these four young women, both in the aftermath of the incident and in their recovery. Each victim is improving and healing, and our thoughts and support are with them as they navigate this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning in Plymouth District Court, flanked by two court officers holding his arms from either side and wearing a green prisoner shirt, the blond-haired Ravizza stared blankly before the judge as a prosecutor outlined the reasons for the charges against him.

‘Terrified’: Mother of girls stabbed in Braintree theater says suspect was laughing during attack

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, Ravizza entered the drive-thru of McDonald’s driving a black Porsche, prosecutors said, citing information from investigators who spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance video.

“He then briefly stepped out of the vehicle and publicly urinated,” prosecutor David Cuthshall said. “When he got up in the drive-thru window, he was argumentative with a male employee.”

Jared Ravizza Jared Ravizza

Ravizza then allegedly “lunged out the window of his vehicle, and stabbed the male employee in the forearm with what appeared to be a long kitchen knife,” Cuthshall said. “He then parked his vehicle, entered the store, and proceeded behind the counter where he stabbed a female employee in the back of her upper left arm.”

The prosecutor said Ravizza then parked his car, entered the McDonald’s and went behind the counter. Ravizza then allegedly stabbed a female employee in the back of her upper left arm. Both workers were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

Ravizza was apprehended following a police pursuit into the Cape Cod town of Sandwich. Ravizza crashed and the car became engulfed in flames, the prosecutor said.

Sandwich crash

In Braintree, police said a person entered the AMC Braintree 10 south of Boston about 6 p.m. Saturday and went into one of the theaters without paying.

The girls were inside the theater when the individual suddenly attacked them “without saying anything and without any warning” before running out, the Braintree Police Department said in a news release. The four girls were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video footage showed the suspect’s vehicle and a license plate, and that information was broadcast to law enforcement, police said.

A vehicle matching that description was later seen in Plymouth, about 27 miles (45 kilometers) south of Braintree. Police said it had left the McDonald’s, where the 21-year-old woman and the 29-year-old man were stabbed.

Ravizza was arrested in April on Martha’s Vineyard and charged with assault and battery on a family or household member, as well as vandalism, after allegedly attacking their father, according to court records.

Ravizza’s father told officers that Ravizza “had just had a mental break and attacked him” inside his home, according to the police report. Email and phone messages seeking comment were left with Ravizza’s father on Tuesday.

Ravizza was ordered held without bail pending a twenty day mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

He is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on June 17th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group