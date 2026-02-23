Utility companies brace for blizzard as power outages likely, and some restorations could take days

MALDEN, Mass. — As New Englanders brace for a powerful blizzard, utility companies say they’ve been preparing for days, and they’re warning customers to be ready for power outages that, in some areas, could take several days to restore.

Chris Laird, spokesperson for the National Grid, says it has “all hands on deck” with 400 line crews pre-staged in high-impact regions, including Southeastern Massachusetts, coastal communities, and the Cape and Islands.

“We have all of our teams, all hands on deck, ready to respond to this weather event,” Laird said. “That’s a mix of company crews, contractors that work on our system every day, and external contractors that have joined us for this event. They’re here already, they’re staged, ready to go.”

Both National Grid and Eversource are urging customers to charge devices, prepare for potential multi-day outages, and stay far away from downed wires. Crews will be operating in hazardous conditions throughout the storm.

“The biggest risk for us is going to be high winds,” Laird added. “If I can have an ask of everybody: when you see our crews out in this, give them a little extra space—slow down, go around them. They’re going to be out moving and doing the best they can.”

Eversource sent text alerts warning that blizzard conditions could damage electric systems, advising customers that restoration could take three to five days in the hardest-hit areas.

“We’re expecting hazardous travel, poor visibility, and of course, heavy snow combined with strong winds,” an Eversource spokesperson said. “That could bring down tree limbs, it could bring down power lines. And it could also delay our crews’ abilities to safely assess the damage and access the damage.”

Olessa Stepanova, spokesperson for Eversource, estimates 5% to 10% of its customer base could be affected at some point during the storm and asks for patience as teams work through dangerous conditions.

“A lot of times our crews are able to reroute power remotely if they can’t access certain areas, if the winds don’t allow them to go up in bucket trucks and things like that,” Stepanova said. “So we do have other ways of restoring power. You may not see crews out there, but that doesn’t mean they’re not actively working to restore.”

If you lose power, utility companies emphasize: report your outage and don’t assume they already know. Report outages via your provider’s website, mobile app, or phone line, or use text alerts if you’re enrolled for updates and restoration estimates. If you see a downed wire, call 911 and your utility immediately.

Boston 25 News will continue to track conditions and restoration efforts throughout the storm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

