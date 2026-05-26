USMNT roster for 2026 FIFA World Cup to be officially announced this afternoon

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tuesday marks a big day for United States soccer fans.

We’re counting down to the official announcement of the players who will take the pitch for the U.S. in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be broadcast live on Boston 25 at 3 pm.

A few players with Massachusetts connections are expected to be on that list. There’s an Arlington native, a Harvard University graduate, and the current Revs goalie all expected to make the team. And there is some competition between the two of them about who will start in the net.

This afternoon, the U.S. Men’s National Team will announce its official 26-man World Cup roster at an event in New York City. But over the weekend, we learned that part of the roster had been leaked, with The Athletic reporting that U.S. Soccer began informing players whether they had made the team.

The Athletic is reporting Arlington native Miles Robinson, a defender with FC Cincinnati, made the squad. He was on the men’s World Cup team in 2021.

Both Matt Freese, a Harvard grad and current goalie for New York City FC, and Matt Turner, the goalie for the Revolution, are rumored to be on the team.

Last Thursday, Turner was asked if he thinks he’ll be the starter for the U.S. World Cup team.

New England Revolution v FC Cincinnati FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 15: Matt Turner #30 of the New England Revolution warms up before the MLS match between New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium on March 15, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“I hope so, I really do,” said Goalkeeper for the New England Revolution Matt Turner. ”I think my play has been strong, and those moments can be defining. There have been quite a few of them this year. To be in the conversation is a huge honor, and I know I’m ready. If my number is called, I’ll give everything to represent my country like I always do.”

Turner started for the U.S. in the last World Cup four years ago. He sees his experience as an advantage for him as the national team coaches make their final decisions.

The entire team will be named this afternoon at 3 p.m. The U.S. opener is against Paraguay on June 12 at SoFi Stadium near L.A.

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