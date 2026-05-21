‘Give everything to represent my country’: Revs’ GK Matt Turner discusses chance to start for USMNT

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Revolution have turned their season around after losing the first two matches in 2026. Since then, the Revs are 8-1-2 in Major League Soccer and are sitting third in the Eastern Conference as of Thursday.

A big part of their bounce back season, is their starting goalkeeper, Matt Turner.

“Having someone with Matt’s quality and Matt’s experience on our team is just so beneficial. I think game after game Matt proves how much he means to us,” Revolution Head Coach Marko Mitrovic said. “Hopefully Matt’s going to be there and hopefully Matt will have opportunity to play and to continue his great form that he currently has with us.”

Turner is one of the best keepers in Major League Soccer and has made several big saves in clutch moments to seal wins for the club. Mitrovic shared that Turner has a big voice in the locker room and has been important in helping create a winning culture under the new coaching staff.

“I think every club in MLS would like to have Matt Turner for the long term. Not until just the end of the season but on the long term as well. We’ll see,” Mitrovic said.

The Revs held a final media availability on Thursday before the international break. Mitrovic and Turner took questions from reporters.

Boston 25 News Reporter Michael Raimondi asked Turner if his recent performances have earned him the starting job for the United States Men’s National Team.

“I hope so. I really do. I think my play has been strong, and those moments can be defining. There’s been quite a few of them this year,” Turner replied. “For me, it’s always about competing and the joy I have competing at that level and my teammates look at me with that relief in their face that I just bailed them out. That’s a great feeling. That’s the high I want to chase and I feel that love and confidence from my teammates here.”

Turner started the four matches for the USMNT in the World Cup four years ago. He started the friendly match against Belgium in March where the U.S. lost 5-1. Turner sat out the next game as Matt Freese started.

Most analysts say it’s a battle between Freese and Turner for the starting job.

“The competition is fierce for spots and there’s a lot on the line. I look forward to when that list drops and hopefully my name is on it and from there, I’ll just take it one step at a time and try to do everything I can to be on that pitch,” Turner said. To be in the conversation is a huge honor and I know I’m ready. “If my number is called, I’ll give everything to represent my country like I always do.”

The Revolution are on the road in Charlotte Saturday night. It’s their final game before the international break during the World Cup. New England returns to Gillette Stadium on July 22.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group