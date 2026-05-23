World Cup 2026: USMNT full roster leaked, confirmed by sources

The United States Men’s National Team’s 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup has been leaked to the public, just three days before its official reveal.

The leak, which was confirmed by multiple sources to The Athletic, was broken by The Guardian earlier on Saturday.

The roster, which features many of the same players from the 2022 World Cup squad, didn’t offer many surprises.

United States v Uruguay - International Friendly TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Mauricio Pochettino of the United States looks on from the dug out prior to the international friendly match against Uruguay at Raymond James Stadium on November 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Star players Diego Luna and Tanner Tessmann were both slated to be on the roster, but have been omitted, likely due to injuries that they have been dealing with. The potential full roster below:

2026 USMNT World Cup Roster:

Goalkeepers (3): Chris Brady* (Chicago Fire, 0 caps/0 goals), Matt Freese* (New York City, 14/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution, 53/0)

Defenders (10): Max Arfsten* (Columbus Crew, 18/1), Sergiño Dest (PSV, 37/2), Alex Freeman* (Villarreal, 15/2), Mark McKenzie* (Toulouse, 27/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC, 80/1), Chris Richards* (Crystal Palace, 36/3), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, 52/4), Miles Robinson* (FC Cincinnati, 38/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, 24/0), Auston Trusty* (Celtic, 6/0)

Midfielders (4): Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth, 52/2), Sebastian Berhalter* (Vancouver Whitecaps, 11/1), Weston McKennie (Juventus, 64/12), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders, 45/0)

Attacking midfielders/wingers (6): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United, 57/9), Christian Pulisic (Milan, 84/32), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach, 36/9), Malik Tillman* (Bayer Leverkusen, 28/3), Tim Weah (Marseille, 49/7), Alejandro Zendejas* (Club América, 13/2)

Strikers (3): Folarin Balogun* (AS Monaco, 25/8), Ricardo Pepi* (PSV, 35/13), Haji Wright (Coventry City, 20/7)

New England Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner makes his return to the squad. He has been a big part of the Revolution’s bounce-back season, where they sit third in the Eastern Conference with an 8-1-4 record. On Thursday, Boston 25 News Reporter Michael Raimondi asked Turner if his recent performances have earned him the starting job for the United States Men’s National Team.

“I hope so. I really do. I think my play has been strong, and those moments can be defining. There’s been quite a few of them this year,” Turner replied. “For me, it’s always about competing and the joy I have competing at that level and my teammates look at me with that relief in their face that I just bailed them out. That’s a great feeling. That’s the high I want to chase and I feel that love and confidence from my teammates here.”

World Cup DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Matt Turner of United States celebrates after their first goal by Christian Pulisic during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Turner was a part of the 2022 Qatar group, starting the four matches the team played in. Back in March, Turner started in the USA’s friendly match against Belgium, where they lost 5-2.

At this time, it is unclear if Turner has earned the starting role for the squad.

Fox Sports is set to host a full World Cup roster reveal on Tuesday at 3 p.m. The first match is slated to begin on Thursday with Mexico taking on South Africa in Group A.

The first match at Gillette Stadium, rebranded as Boston Stadium for the World Cup, will take place on Saturday, June 13, where Haiti takes on Scotland at 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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