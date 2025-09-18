U.S. Marshals arrest 60 fugitives across Mass. in operation that targeted ‘worst of the worst’

BOSTON — Fugitives wanted for homicide, aggravated sex and assault offenses, firearms violations, narcotics trafficking, kidnapping, and robbery were among 60 people recently arrested across Massachusetts in a U.S. Marshals Service operation that targeted the “worst of the worst,” law enforcement officials announced Thursday.

Federal agents, with the help of state and local police, executed “No Safe Harbor” from Aug. 25 to Sept. 17, an operation aimed at reducing crime in the Bay State by targeting violent offenders, unregistered sex offenders, and critically endangered missing children, according to Acting U.S. Marshal Kevin W. Neal.

“We hunted down the worst of the worst - murderers, rapists, and child molesters - and as a result, communities across Massachusetts are safer,” Neal said in a statement.

According to Neal, some of the more notable arrests included:

A fugitive in Brockton who was wanted by Fitchburg police for homicide. The victim was found stabbed to death earlier this week in a residence by police.

A fugitive in Canton who was wanted by Boston police for homicide and a firearm violation, with two prior violent/drug crimes. In May 2025, the victim was found shot to death in Dorchester.

A fugitive in Springfield who was wanted by Springfield police for assault to murder with a firearm and drug distribution. During the arrest, a 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number and seven bags of heroin were recovered.

A fugitive in Boston who was wanted in Maryland for forcibly raping his victim while strangling her.

A fugitive in Framingham who was wanted in Ohio for the murder of a two-year-old toddler, who was found beaten to death.

A fugitive in Littleton who was wanted in North Carolina for indecent liberties with a minor while being a guardian to the child.

Additionally, a 15-year-old girl reported missing by North Andover police was recovered in Hooksett, New Hampshire, Neal added. The child was found in the company of a 40-year-old adult man, both living inside a van.

The man, identified as Christopher Rodriguez, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.

Neal said that the state police and police in Boston, Haverhill, Fitchburg, Holyoke, Leominster, Lynn, and Springfield all played a role in the operation.

