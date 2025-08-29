Convicted murderer facing kidnapping charges after missing Mass. teen found during NH arrest

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A convicted murderer was arrested Thursday on charges in connection with the kidnapping of a Massachusetts teenager after a traffic stop in New Hampshire, authorities announced Friday.

U.S. Marshals were taking 40-year-old fugitive Christopher Rodriguez into custody on Route 28 near Wellington Road in Manchester when they found a missing North Andover teenager, who investigators say was “lured away” by him.

The Londonderry Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Rodriguez on Aug. 16 following an investigation into “deceptive statements” he allegedly made during an encounter with officers on Aug. 9, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Rodriguez now faces charges of including kidnapping a juvenile, endangering the welfare of a child, hindering apprehension or prosecution, obstructing government administration, among other offenses.

Chris Rodriguez (Rockingham County House of Corrections)

Rodriguez was convicted of second-degree murder in a 1999 armed robbery in New York City, sentenced in 2000, and released from prison in July 2017.

Authorities say Rodriguez may have been involved with the kidnapping victim dating back to 2023.

After Rodriguez’s arrest, the North Andover Police Department safely returned the teenager to the Massachusetts Department of Youth Services.

Rodriguez remains jailed as he awaits a court appearance.

There were no additional details immediately available.

