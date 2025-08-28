Ohio fugitive wanted for murder of toddler arrested in Mass., tried wearing wig to evade capture

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for the murder of a toddler in Ohio has been arrested in Massachusetts, U.S. Marshals officials said Wednesday.

Dioblis Williams, 25, is wanted and charged in connection with the alleged beating death of a toddler found in a bathtub in Columbus, Ohio, U.S. Marshals officials said in a statement.

2-year-old Ja’mir Jones was found in a bathtub in Columbus in 2020, WSYX-TV reported.

Williams was arrested Wednesday morning in Framingham on a warrant for homicide of a child.

He is charged as Fugitive from Justice and will be arraigned in Massachusetts pending his extradition back to Ohio. Members of the US Marshals District of Massachusetts Fugitive Task Force made the arrest.

“Today’s arrest is a reminder that you can run, but you can’t hide. Mr. Williams thought that he could evade arrest and accountability by hiding in Massachusetts,” Acting U.S. Marshal Kevin Neal said in a statement.

“I hope that today’s arrest brings us one step closer to justice for a young child whose life ended tragically,” Neal said.

“The USMS’s expertise in fugitive apprehension is bar none, as evidenced by today’s arrest,” Neal said. “The USMS in the District of Massachusetts stands ready to assist our partners both locally, and across the nation, to hunt down wanted violent fugitives.”

U.S. Marshal Michael Black of the Southern District of Ohio praised his Massachusetts law enforcement partners in apprehending Williams.

“The United States Marshals Service leads a network of violent fugitive task forces across the country. This allows us to assist our state and local law enforcement partners by quickly apprehending suspects regardless of where they may run,” Black said.

“Within eight days of this warrant being issued our investigators were able to coordinate the arrest of this suspect with our USMS partners in Massachusetts,” Black said.

Police in Columbus, Ohio and the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team contacted U.S. Marshals in Massachusetts as they believed Williams to be in the Bay State, officials said.

Assisting in Wednesday’s arrest were the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, police departments in Worcester, Framingham, and Columbus, Ohio, and the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office.

