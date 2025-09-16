Man arrested in Brockton in connection with deadly Fitchburg stabbing

BROCKTON, Mass. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in Fitchburg on Tuesday.

Charles Enderson was taken into custody on Winter Street in Brockton around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a Brockton police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

According to Fitchburg Police, around 5:27 a.m., officers responded to Chester Street for a report of a disturbance involving a knife.

The 40-year-old Fitchburg man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

A Preliminary investigation indicated this was not a random act and the individuals involved were known to each other.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group