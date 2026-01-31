Coast Guard suspends search for missing crew from Gloucester fishing vessel

GLOUCESTER, MASS. — The U.S. Coast Guard announced this morning that it has suspended the search for the missing crewmembers of the fishing vessel, the ‘Lily Jean.’

According to officials, Coast Guard crews have searched continuously since receiving an emergency position-indicating radio beacon activation on Friday morning from the 72-foot fishing vessel, approximately 25 miles off the coast of Cape Ann, Massachusetts.

Seven people were reported to be aboard the vessel.

During the search, Coast Guard air and surface crews located a debris field near the beacon’s reported position, and recovered one deceased individual.

After consultation between search and rescue mission coordinators and on scene commandeers, the Coast Guard determined that all reasonable search efforts for the missing crewmembers had unfortunately been exhausted.

“The decision to suspend the search was incredibly difficult. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family members and friends of the lost crew of the Lilly Jean, and with the entire Gloucester community during this heartbreaking time,” said Capt. Jamie Frederick, commander of Coast Guard Sector Boston in a statement.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

