Caught on camera: North Shore road rage incident escalates into a fight in the street

LYNN, Mass. — A dramatic video shared with Boston 25 News showed a fight in the middle of a North Shore street stemming from a reported road rage incident on Friday morning.

The shocking scene, which might be graphic to some, showed four people fighting along Route 1A, and one person later lying in the middle of the road after apparently being knocked unconscious.

Massachusetts State Police say the incident started on the Lynnway at Harding Street in Lynn around 9:30 a.m. before the individuals involved pulled into Sunny’s car wash.

Lynn brawl in road caught on camera

The incident escalated into a fight, spilling into the street outside the car wash, where the assault caught on camera stopped traffic.

Lynn emergency crews responded to the scene to treat the victim. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

There were no additional details available.

State police detectives are investigating the alleged road rage incident and assault.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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