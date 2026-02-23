Providence beats blizzard of ‘78 record

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The city of Providence has beat the record amount of snowfall, surpassing The Great Blizzard of 1978.

As of Monday afternoon, the blizzard had dumped a record number of 32.8 inches of snow, making it the worst snowstorm to ever hit the city.

In January of 1978, the city of Providence saw 28.6 inches.

Other locations in Providence are seeing 33.5 inches of snow, while places like Warren, Rhode Island are seeing around 30 inches of snow.

Right now, there is a state of emergency in Rhode Island, as well as a statewide travel ban in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

