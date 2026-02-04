❄️ Updated snow map: Arctic front expected to bring snow to Mass. this weekend

The Boston 25 Weather team issued a new snow map on Wednesday afternoon ahead of a winter storm that is expected to move through Massachusetts this weekend.

In his latest forecast, Boston 25 Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz said a cold front will approach from the west with snow developing late Friday night and continuing through Saturday.

Saturday won’t be a major storm, widespread accumulation is likely across the Bay State.

There is the potential for a couple of inches of snow in most areas, including the South Coast, Merrimack Valley, Worcester County, and western Massachusetts.

The coast along the South Shore, North Shore, Cape Cod, and the Islands, will get a little more, around 2 to 5 inches of snow, due to wind enhancement.

“Keep in mind, roads may be slippery much of the day with ongoing light snow,” the Boston 25 Weather team wrote in their latest weather blog.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group