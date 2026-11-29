ST. ALBANS, Vermont. — An 18-year-old University of New Hampshire student was killed in an early morning crash in Vermont on Thanksgiving.

According to the St. Albans Police Department, officers responded to Maquam Shore in the Town of St. Albans, where they determined that a vehicle had crashed into a tree.

Police identified the driver as 18-year-old Owen Bonnett and the passenger as 18-year-old Donovin Rathburn, both of St. Albans.

Rathburn was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Bonnett was also taken to the hospital, where authorities determined that his blood alcohol concentration was allegedly above the legal limit of 0.08%.

Bonnett was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in court Monday to face a charge of DUI resulting in death.

In a statement shared with Boston 25 News, Kappa Sigma, the fraternity Rathburn belonged to, remembered him as a beloved brother and friend who made an immediate impact on the chapter.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our brother Donovin Rathburn. Donovin was an incredible person and loved by all of us as a brother and a dear friend. Donovin’s immediate impact on the chapter was felt by everyone,” they said.

“Donovin was always willing to step up for his brothers and put a smile on all of our faces. We will all cherish his memory and the time we had with him. On behalf of the brothers of Kappa Sigma, may you rest in peace. We will forever miss you, and your legacy will live on through all of us.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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