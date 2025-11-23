‘Unimaginable loss’: Family mourns 13-year-old boy killed in e-bike crash in Stoneham

STONEHAM, Mass. — The family of a 13-year-old boy killed in an e-bike crash in Stoneham is speaking out.

Police say Parker Robles was riding his e-bike on Royal Street Friday evening when he collided with a car making a turn. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m., just after sunset.

Robles’ aunt shared a brief statement, saying Parker was deeply loved. She also thanked the community for its outpouring of support during this difficult time.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from our community. Parker was so loved. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn this unimaginable loss,” Chelsea Chagnon told Boston 25 News in an email.

The driver involved — a 73-year-old man — remained at the scene and has not been charged.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group