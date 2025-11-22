13-year-old killed in motor-vehicle crash in Stoneham

STONEHAM, Mass. — A 13-year-old boy is dead following a fatal motor-vehicle crash in Stoneham, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Stoneham Chief of Police James O’Connor announced.

Authorities say that the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, when a 73-year-old operator of a Toyota Corolla was making a left turn off of Oak Street onto Royal Street when an electric dirt bike struck the vehicle.

The operator of the dirt bike, a 13-year-old boy, was rushed to Mass General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, an investigation is being led by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Stoneham Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

