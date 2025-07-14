‘Unspeakable tragedy’: 9 dead, 30 hospitalized after fire at Fall River assisted living facility

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Nine people are dead and dozens of others were hospitalized after a fire at an assisted living facility in Fall River on Sunday night that officials are calling an “unspeakable tragedy.”

Firefighters responding to the Gabriel House on Oliver Street around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday found heavy fire at the main entrance of the building, according to the Fall River Fire Department.

Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said the scene was tricky and chaotic when crews first arrived on the scene because several residents were seen hanging out of windows and doorways, waiting to be rescued.

During a Monday morning news conference, Bacon confirmed that nine people died and more than 30 people were taken to the hospital, including one with critical injuries.

“We had an unspeakable tragedy here in Fall River last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. I’m prepared to tell you that nine people lost their lives in this building last night,” a choked-up Bacon said. “We have one in critical condition, but we had over 30 transported.”

The fire at Gabriel House prompted a massive response, with every firefighter on duty in the city attending, along with 30 off-duty firefighters who were recalled.

Bacon credited the first responders with saving the lives of many other residents over ladders.

“We had at least a dozen people rescued over ladders. The police department, fire department, and EMS were able to enact dozens of rescues to save multiple lives,” Bacon said. “I applaud their efforts.”

Five firefighters sustained mostly minor injuries during the operation.

“I just want to compliment our fire department, EMS, EMA, and the police for the job they did in containing a very dangerous situation,” Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said.

A family reunification center was established at St. Anne’s Hospital to assist families in reuniting with their loved ones. Families were advised to enter through the emergency room for assistance.

Fire investigators from the Fall River Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Bacon said it will be a long investigation as several people and witnesses need to be interviewed.

There were about 70 residents inside the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

