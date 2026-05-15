One injured after shooting on Dorchester Avenue

DORCHESTER — One person was injured after a shooting in a busy section of Dorchester on Friday afternoon.

Boston police say a group jumped out of a car down here and opened fire on Dorchester Avenue around 3:23 p.m.

Witnesses told Boston 25 that a young man who was shot walked up the street to the Avenue Grill with the help of his friends.

Workers said they heard a verbal argument between two groups on Mt. Vernon Street and three loud gunshots rang out .

The victim came out screaming right after as the gunman’s car allegedly sped off.

Police expect the victim to be okay.

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