WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A Massachusetts state trooper has been placed on restricted duty following an off-duty crash in West Bridgewater.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Carol Leurini was placed on restricted duty last week after the department learned she had caused a single-car crash while allegedly impaired.

Leurini remains the subject of an ongoing disciplinary process, MSP said.

According to State Police, Leurini was previously disciplined in 2016 for operating under the influence in Hanover.

She forfeited 20 days of accrued leave at the conclusion of that disciplinary process.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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