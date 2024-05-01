Two workers seriously injured in Braintree industrial accident

BRAINTREE, Mass — Two workers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident in Braintree Wednesday morning.
The workers from New Hampshire were in a crane basket on Quincy Avenue when a wheeled boom fell onto its side, knocking into the crane.
The two men, aged 19 and 40 suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. They were rushed to a Boston hospital for treatment.
OSHA is investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
