Plymouth domestic violence suspect killed in crash after police chase

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly two-car crash on Friday.

Police first responded to a domestic violence incident around 9:30 a.m. The male suspect had allegedly driven away from the scene in a blue Volvo.

Plymouth police briefly chased after the suspect but called off the pursuit due to how erratically the suspect was driving, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

Officials say the Volvo driver then crashed into a Porsche Macan on Warren Avenue around 20 minutes later.

The driver of the Porsche Macan was taken to an a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man driving the Volvo was pronounced deceased at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.

State Road at Beaver Dam Road was closed to northbound traffic and Plimoth Patuxet Highway at State Road was closed southbound.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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