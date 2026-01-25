Two victims killed at birthday party in Carver identified, suspect arrested

CARVER, MASS. — One man is under arrest and charged with the fatal shooting of two people last night during a birthday party in Carver.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Nicholas Meuse.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney, at around 7:27 p.m. last night, the Carver Police Department received multiple 911 calls that multiple people had been shot at 53 Silva Street, the Saint John the Baptist Club, where a children’s birthday party was being held.

Four victims were located on scene, two of which were pronounced dead. One of the victims was identified as 27-year-old Benjamin Coward. 20-year-old Jalen Pina was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A third victim, 28-years-old, was transported to Tufts Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Another 32-year-old was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment.

Meuse was located and arrested on scene down the street.

Meuse is scheduled to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on two counts of Murder and Armed Assault with Intent to Murder, and multiple gun charges.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

