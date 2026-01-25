Two people dead, suspect arrested after shooting in Carver

CARVER, Mass. — Two people are dead, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a party in Carver, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced.

Authorities responded to St. John Baptists on Silva Street around 7:22 p.m. to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting.

Upon arrival, first responders found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A 27-year-old male was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 20-year-old male was later pronounced dead after he was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

A 28-year-old male was taken to a hospital via Boston Medflight, and a 32-year-old male was transported to a local hospital by EMS. Both victims are believed to be in stable condition.

Police were able to find the 22-year-old suspect and take him into custody. He is being processed, and is expected to be arraigned at Wareham District Court on either Monday or Tuesday, pending on the weather.

District Attorney Cruz said that the victims all knew one another and that the shooting took place at a child’s party. The attack was not random, but officials have assured that there is no public threat.

First responders from Plymouth and Massachusetts State Police provided on-scene mutual aid.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

