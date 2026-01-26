Local

Two seriously injured after SUV struck by train in Belmont

By Boston 25 News Staff
Two seriously injured after SUV struck by train in Belmont
By Boston 25 News Staff

Two people were hospitalized after a train struck a car amid a winter storm that dumped snow across Massachusetts.

An MBTA Commuter Rail train collided with a 2014 Avalon around 4:00 a,m. at the crossing on Brighton Street in Belmont, MBTA Transit Police say.

The driver and passenger of the Avalon had to be extracted using tools.

Both people were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.

Transit Police conducted a follow-up investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read