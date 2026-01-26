Two seriously injured after SUV struck by train in Belmont

Two people were hospitalized after a train struck a car amid a winter storm that dumped snow across Massachusetts.

An MBTA Commuter Rail train collided with a 2014 Avalon around 4:00 a,m. at the crossing on Brighton Street in Belmont, MBTA Transit Police say.

The driver and passenger of the Avalon had to be extracted using tools.

Both people were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.

1/26 4AM Brighton St-Belmont driver of 2014 Avalon was stuck on tracks as #MBTA CR train was approaching & was struck. Driver/passenger needed to be extricated &were transp. to local hospital w/serious but non-life-threatening injuries. TPD to conduct follow up investigation. pic.twitter.com/Z1t3I61sMW — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 26, 2026

Transit Police conducted a follow-up investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group