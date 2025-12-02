Two Rhode Island individuals arrested following a multi-town crime spree

DUXBURY, Mass. — A multi-town crime spree came to an end on Sunday when Duxbury Police arrested two suspects in connection with a series of robberies in Duxbury, Plymouth, and Kingston.

Fernando Torres, 37, of Providence, RI, and Victoria Lambert, 29, of Warwick, RI, were apprehended after a robbery in Duxbury, where Torres allegedly threatened a victim with a box cutter and stole an Apple Watch and a red jacket. The suspects were tracked to a gas station in Pembroke using the victim’s ‘Find My’ app.

The incident began when Duxbury Police responded to reports of suspicious activity on Arrowhead Road. A male victim reported that a tan-colored sedan with Rhode Island plates stopped abruptly, and a male suspect exited the vehicle, brandishing a box cutter.

The suspect, identified as Fernando Torres, demanded the victim’s belongings and fled with the stolen items in the vehicle driven by Victoria Lambert. The vehicle matched descriptions from similar crimes reported in Plymouth and Kingston earlier that day.

The car was later identified as stolen from Rhode Island. A BOLO was issued, and Duxbury officers, with the help of Pembroke Police and MA State Police, located the suspects at a gas station in Pembroke.

Fernando Torres faces multiple charges, including armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon, while Victoria Lambert is charged as an accessory after the fact. Additional charges from other towns are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group