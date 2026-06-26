Firefighters battle heavy smoke and flames in Beverly house fire

BEVERLY, Mass. — Firefighters battled a stubborn fire at a home in Beverly Friday morning.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the top levels of the home on Abbott Street around 6:00 a.m. this morning

Beverly Fire Chief Peter O’Connor says the size of the home made it difficult to knock down the flames.

Everyone living inside made it out safely.

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