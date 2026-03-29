Two people hurt after officer-involved shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Two people were hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Brockton.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, around 2:15 a.m., two Brockton officers in the same cruiser were involved in a motor vehicle pursuit of a 2025 white Lexus, which ended when the motor vehicle spun out at the intersection of Moraine and Spring Streets.

The 44-year-old male operator and only occupant of the Lexus exited the car and immediately began shooting at the two officers over the roof of his car.

The officers exited the cruiser and discharged their weapons, and the man was struck once in the shoulder.

During the exchange of gunfire, a 71-year-old man sleeping in a home nearby on Moraine Street was grazed in the arm by a round.

Both the operator of the motor vehicle and the home resident were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two Brockton Police officers were transported to South Shore Hospital as a precaution.

Police located a handgun with an obliterated serial number that was recovered from the operator of the Lexus in front of 115 Moraine Street.

The name of the suspect is being withheld at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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