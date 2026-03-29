Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man was hurt in an officer-involved shooting in Brockton.

According to police, shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Brockton Police officers located a vehicle of interest connected to an ongoing shooting investigation from earlier in the week.

As officers attempted to investigate, the vehicle fled.

While at the intersection of Spring Street and Moraine Street, the suspect fired at officers, and officers then shot at the suspect.

An adult male inside a nearby home was hit by gunfire and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office and Brockton police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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