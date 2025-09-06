Two people hospitalized following shooting in Boston

BOSTON — Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting on Tremont Street.

According to Boston Police, calls came in around 9:10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say that upon arrival, two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

